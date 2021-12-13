New building of Rescue-1122 at Miran Shah inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Iqbal Wazir Monday inaugurated the new building of the Rescue 1122 at district headquarters Miran Shah of North Waziristan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that the approval for the construction of the new building was given one year ago and was completed within a short period and has been opened for the facilitation of the people.

He said that for the facilitation of the people, the Rescue 122 Centre was opened in another building on a temporary basis.

Iqbal Wazir said that the provision of all basic facilities to the people at their doorstep was top priority of the government and termed the construction of a new building for Rescue 1122 at Miran Shah a step forward in that regard.

He said that the government was taking practical steps for ensuring the resolution of all problems of the people of North Waziristan and said that Rescue stations would be established in Tehsils of the district. He said that construction work on the new building for Rescue 1122 is continuing at Razmak and would be completed soon.