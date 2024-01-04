Open Menu

New Building Of SDO Office Chak Jhumra-II Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) administration is striving hard to provide maximum facilities to its consumers and employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) administration is striving hard to provide maximum facilities to its consumers and employees. In this connection, new office buildings and grid stations are being constructed on top priority basis so that the consumers could not travel for a long distance to get their electricity related problems, said Chairman FESCO board of Directors (BODs) Malik Tahseen Awan.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of new office building of SDO (Operation) Chak Jhamra-II. He said that the speed of electrical development works in the FESCO region is being accelerated to ensure uninterrupted supply to the people.

He said that the power sector has a key role for the country's economy. He said that all resources are being utilized for the timely completion of different development projects to provide quality services to consumers in the FESCO region.

He further said that by constructing its own offices, FESCO will get rid of rented offices and save money on monthly rent and customers' problems will be solved at their doorsteps.

Giving a briefing on this occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Mohammad Amir said that the construction of SDO (Operation) Chak Jhamra-II has cost more than Rs.8.8 million while the project was completed in a record time period of 5 months.

He directed that the valuable assets of the company should be taken care properly so as to increase their value. He also directed to plant fruitful and flowering plants in the offices.

On this occasion, he also urged the FESCO officers and employees to solve the problems related to electricity of the consumers immediately and said that if anyone is found guilty of negligence in solving the problems of the consumers, strictest action will be initiated against him.

SE First Circle Faisal Shafi Rana, XEN Civil Works Shakeel Haider Lak, XEN Chak Jhumra Malik Naeem Javed, XEN Construction Muhammad Arif, staff officer to Chairman Muhammad Talha, other FESCO officers and a large number of employees were also present on this occasion.

