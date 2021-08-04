UrduPoint.com

New Buildings To Be Constructed Under Public-private Partnership At Islamia Uni: VC

Wed 04th August 2021

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that new buildings including faculty complexes and hostels would be constructed under the public-private partnership to improve the infrastructure of the university.

Talking to APP today, he told that a commercial comprising of 40 shops would be constructed at Baghdad Campus near the main gate where essential items including dairy milk, organic vegetables and organic meat produced at the university would be sold at reasonable prices. He said that not the students and staff of the university but the general public would also be welcomed to shop at the market. He told that the university has attained 4th generation status after the successful sale of cotton seeds. He told that an Amphitheater be constructed near to the building of the Faculty of Management Science that would provide an outdoor open-air environment to the students and different events would be conducted in the amphitheater.

The amphitheater would also have lecture rooms. He told that a Gymkhana kind of club would be established to provides sports and recreational facilities to the students, staff and citizens of Bahawalpur.

He said that under the China-Pakistan partnership, intercropping techniques have been introduced which would be helpful agriculture research. He told that a large area has been allocated for research purposes for intercropping techniques. He said that the university has covered different knowledge domains such as healthcare, technology, engineering and development in last 2 years.

"We have included more than 150 programs", he told. He said that the university hosted different activities to promote indigenous culture and talent including Bahawalpur Literary and Culture Festival, Performing Arts Festivals, musical events and Trade fairs. Vice-Chancellor also told that IT entrepreneur centre has been established in the basement of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi library where training for freelancing is being given. He said that one-quarter of the Faculty of Islamic Learning building would be converted into the Nursing College. He told that the Renovation of the main Jamia Masjid has been completed and 40kms lengthy roads have been carpeted while sand dunes have been replaced with grass.

