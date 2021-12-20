New bus terminal to provide state of art facilities to passengers: Faisal Amin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development , Faisal Amin Khan on Monday said that construction work on mega Bus terminal with a cost of 3.679 billion was started in Peshawar to provide best services to travellers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development , Faisal Amin Khan on Monday said that construction work on mega Bus terminal with a cost of 3.679 billion was started in Peshawar to provide best services to travellers.

Talking to APP, he said that new General Bus Stand on 300 kanals would be constructed outside the city at Sardar Ghari on G.T.�Road.

He said that construction of international standard Bus terminal was the most important mega project under Peshawar revival and beautification project.

The project is likely to be completed by the end of 2023.

The minister said that development of provincial capital was the topmost priority of his government, adding that all the mega projects initiated for this purpose should be completed within the stipulated timelines.

He said that the new bus stand would have the state of the art facilities including car park, shops, cafeteria, waiting rooms, washrooms, workshops, service station, petrol pump, mosque etc.

He said that after the completion of the bus terminal, all types of bus stands operating inside the city will be shifted to the new terminal to ease traffic jams inside the city.

Faisal Amin Khan said that the bus terminal would be directly linked to BRT corridor to facilitate the passengers.