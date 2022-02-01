UrduPoint.com

New Bus Terminal To Provide State Of Art Facilities To Passengers: Faisal Amin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 06:50 PM

New bus terminal to provide state of art facilities to passengers: Faisal Amin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development , Faisal Amin Khan on Tuesday said that construction work on mega Bus terminal with a cost of 3.679 billion was started in Peshawar to provide best services to travellers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development , Faisal Amin Khan on Tuesday said that construction work on mega Bus terminal with a cost of 3.679 billion was started in Peshawar to provide best services to travellers.

Talking to APP, he said that new General Bus Stand on 300 kanals would be constructed outside the city at Sardar Ghari on G.T. Road.He said that construction of international standard Bus terminal was the most important mega project under Peshawar revival and beautification project.

The project is likely to be completed by the end of 2023.

The minister said that development of provincial capital was the topmost priority of his government, adding that all the mega projects initiated for this purpose should be completed within the stipulated timelines.

He said that the new bus stand would have the state of the art facilities including car park, shops, cafeteria, waiting rooms, washrooms, workshops, service station, petrol pump, mosque etc.

He said that after the completion of the bus terminal, all types of bus stands operating inside the city will be shifted to the new terminal to ease traffic jams inside the city.Faisal Amin Khan said that the bus terminal would be directly linked to BRT corridor to facilitate the passengers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Car Traffic Mosque All Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Some EU States Call for Freezing Russia's Access t ..

Some EU States Call for Freezing Russia's Access to IMF Special Drawing Rights - ..

2 minutes ago
 PHP Faisalabad registered 499 cases last month

PHP Faisalabad registered 499 cases last month

2 minutes ago
 Red-hot Japan down Saudis to move closer to World ..

Red-hot Japan down Saudis to move closer to World Cup

2 minutes ago
 U.S. CG, SEAS, IVS celebrate preservation of histo ..

U.S. CG, SEAS, IVS celebrate preservation of historic Nusserwanjee Building

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 08 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2022 Match 08 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

59 minutes ago
 Putin, Draghi Discuss in Detail Long-Term Legally ..

Putin, Draghi Discuss in Detail Long-Term Legally Binding Security Guarantees - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>