New Business Ideas Contest At MNSUA On Oct 9-10

Fri 04th October 2019

New business ideas contest at MNSUA on Oct 9-10

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) -:A two-day competition titled 'Distinguished Innovations Collaboration and Entrepreneurship' (DICE) will be held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on October 9-10.

Students from over 30 universities across Pakistan would present new business ideas.

Over 150 new business proposals would expect to be presented before the experts at the innovation-promotion event to be witnessed by Punjab energy minister Dr. Akhtar Malik and Punjab MPDD minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi as special guests, said a release on Friday.

Chairman,Punjab board of Investment, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas would also be among the distinguished guests.

The business-ideas-contest would be chaired by Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof. Dr. Asif Ali.

Industrial Expo and cultural shows would be part of the two- day activity.

