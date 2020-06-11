Pakistan Post's new business model will definitely uplift Pakistan Post's business portfolio and masses facilitation in terms of availing postal and financial services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post's new business model will definitely uplift Pakistan Post's business portfolio and masses facilitation in terms of availing postal and financial services.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP on Thursday that it's a beginning of new era incorporating legacy postal service into digital evolution that was taking place right now.

He said that Pakistan Post was on the road to restore and regain its lost glory as premium Federal public organization, in this context Pakistan Post has recently took innovative initiatives such as e-commerce, mobile app and EMS plus to meet the rising expectations of the digital consumers.

In continuation of its endeavours Pakistan Post is now revamping its franchise post business model, the official said.