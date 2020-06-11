UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'New Business Model To Uplift Pakistan Post's Business Portfolio'

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:52 PM

'New business model to uplift Pakistan Post's business portfolio'

Pakistan Post's new business model will definitely uplift Pakistan Post's business portfolio and masses facilitation in terms of availing postal and financial services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post's new business model will definitely uplift Pakistan Post's business portfolio and masses facilitation in terms of availing postal and financial services.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP on Thursday that it's a beginning of new era incorporating legacy postal service into digital evolution that was taking place right now.

He said that Pakistan Post was on the road to restore and regain its lost glory as premium Federal public organization, in this context Pakistan Post has recently took innovative initiatives such as e-commerce, mobile app and EMS plus to meet the rising expectations of the digital consumers.

In continuation of its endeavours Pakistan Post is now revamping its franchise post business model, the official said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Mobile Road Pakistan Post Post

Recent Stories

IHC restrains federal govt from taking action on S ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek counterpart discuss regi ..

38 minutes ago

China announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Canadian Minister of Defence discuss j ..

38 minutes ago

Cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s doctor passes away

1 hour ago

Haftar Air Forces Strike GNA Positions in Northwes ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.