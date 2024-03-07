New Cabinet To Engage US Govt For Afia Siddique’s Return
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Leader of the House in the upper house Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday informed that the new cabinet will engage the United State’s government once again for the return of Afia Siddique.
He said that his government in 2013 had interactions with the US officials and the then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif made a request in Oval office of white house but unfortunately it was accepted.
I had 3 times detailed meeting with Antony Blinken and I put all my efforts for return of our daughter to Pakistan and gave many solutions but unfortunately nothing happened, said the senator.
He requested Senator Mushtaq Ahmad to guide him and enlighten him with his views on this issue.
He said that this issue would be the priority agenda of the new cabinet and all efforts would be made to engage the US administration a fresh on this issue.
He said her sentence can be served in Pakistan also and the US administration will be requested to shift her in Pakistan.
Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that after his return from US visit he suggested four political options regarding Afia’s return to Pakistan.
He wished to present the same letter containing four political options to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar which provide easy solution.
Recent Stories
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Bahramand Tangi bid farewell speech with heavy heart8 minutes ago
-
Empowering women-led businesses in Pakistan: USAID, UNDP, and SRSP launch groundbreaking Initiative ..8 minutes ago
-
WASA chalks out desilting plan for all sub-divisions18 minutes ago
-
Outgoing Senators urge all political parties to work together for country's development28 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness about 'Clean Punjab Campaign':28 minutes ago
-
From religion, and politics to AI, Bibliophile President Alvi shares his best reads of 202338 minutes ago
-
Petrol pump fined:48 minutes ago
-
Three accused held over hawala/hundi58 minutes ago
-
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our lives’1 hour ago
-
1803 power pilferers caught in month1 hour ago
-
21st Convocation of ISRA University Hyderabad to be held on March 91 hour ago
-
Admin marks deadline to complete projects in Multan1 hour ago