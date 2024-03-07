New Cabinet to engage US govt for Afia Siddique’s return

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Leader of the House in the upper house Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday informed that the new cabinet will engage the United State’s government once again for the return of Afia Siddique.

He said that his government in 2013 had interactions with the US officials and the then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif made a request in Oval office of white house but unfortunately it was accepted.

I had 3 times detailed meeting with Antony Blinken and I put all my efforts for return of our daughter to Pakistan and gave many solutions but unfortunately nothing happened, said the senator.

He requested Senator Mushtaq Ahmad to guide him and enlighten him with his views on this issue.

He said that this issue would be the priority agenda of the new cabinet and all efforts would be made to engage the US administration a fresh on this issue.

He said her sentence can be served in Pakistan also and the US administration will be requested to shift her in Pakistan.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that after his return from US visit he suggested four political options regarding Afia’s return to Pakistan.

He wished to present the same letter containing four political options to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar which provide easy solution.