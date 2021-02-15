UrduPoint.com
New Cafeteria Inaugurated In SMIU Campus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:31 PM

New cafeteria inaugurated in SMIU campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :On the first day of the reopening of classes after COVID-19 ban, the Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) management provided a new and state-of-art cafeteria to the students.

The newly established cafeteria has been established near the IT Tower and has separate sitting arrangements for the teachers, staff and the students.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr. Mujeebudding Sharai Memon along with faculty members and officers of the university, inaugurated the facility.

He appreciated the sitting arrangements amid the Covid-19 pandemic and instructed the management to ensure all guidelines issued by the government.

He also directed the cafeteria staff to maintain hygiene conditions and provide healthy food to the students and the staff of the university.

More Stories From Pakistan

