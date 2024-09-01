Open Menu

New Case Of Mpox Infection Raises Toll To Four In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

New case of mpox infection raises toll to four in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) A new case of mpox virus Infection has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, raising the toll to four.

Director Public Health KP, Dr. Irshad Roghani shared with media persons that a traveler coming back from abroad was stopped at Bacha Khan airport and shifted to Police Line Hospital by medical screening teams of Health Department over symptoms of mpox virus.

Laboratory tests of blood samples of the suspected patient has confirmed infection of mpox virus, Dr. Roghani added.

He said the 47 years old patient belongs to Peshawar district and arrived from abroad. The patient is in stable condition and getting treatment at Police Lines hospital, designated for treatment of mpox patients in KP.

All the four infected patients in KP are travelers who arrived to homeland from abroad during the last couple of weeks, he added. No case of infection has been reported in any local person, Dr.

Roghani continued.

According to US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Mpox is a disease caused by infection with a virus, known as Monkeypox.

This virus is part of the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. People with mpox often get a rash, along with other symptoms. The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. Mpox is not related to chickenpox.

The infection is spreading fast in some African countries and on August 14, 2024 World Health Organization (WHO) issued declaration of public health emergency of international concern in wake of growing outbreak and emergency of a new variant of virus in some countries.

The genetic sequencing of earlier two cases of mpox in KP revealed that the patients are infected with Clade 2B strain, a variant of Calde 2, known to cause milder symptoms in comparison to Clade 1 strain which has raised global concern.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Same August Sunday National University Family Media From Blood Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

14 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

14 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

18 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

18 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

19 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

22 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

22 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

22 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan