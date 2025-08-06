New Case Of Polio Infection Confirmed In High-Risk District Of South KP
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a new case of polio from District Lakki Marwat in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The case involves a 5-month-old child from Union Council Sulemankhel.
This is the 12th polio case reported from the KP this year, bringing the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 to 19. The continued detection of polio cases highlights the ongoing threat to children, especially in areas with low vaccine acceptance.
It is crucial for communities to understand that repeated vaccination is essential to protect every child against poliovirus.
Multiple doses are needed to build and maintain immunity. Every unvaccinated child remains at risk and may contribute to further transmission of the virus.
Over the past year, the Pakistan PEI has achieved significant progress. Since September 2024, six high-quality immunization campaigns, including four nationwide campaigns, have successfully reached over 45 million children each. The National Emergency Operations Centre is planning to conduct two nationwide and one sub-national campaign between September and December 2025, besides targeted campaigns in selected high-risk districts.
These sustained efforts are essential to interrupt poliovirus transmission and protect children across the country.
The next polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan will begin on 1st September, with a special focus on high-risk and priority areas, including South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The campaign aims to vaccinate all children under the age of five, quickly boosting their immunity and closing any gaps.
Parents and caregivers are strongly encouraged to ensure their children receive polio drops during this important campaign to help protect them from lifelong paralysis.
Polio eradication is a collective responsibility that requires unified efforts at all levels. While dedicated frontline polio workers continue to deliver life-saving vaccines, it is equally critical for parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive every dose of the polio vaccine.
Communities must play an active role by supporting vaccination efforts, dispelling misinformation, and encouraging others to protect their children through timely immunization.
Recent Stories
Young storytellers' camp kicks off at Sharjah University City
Asia Cup 2025: Fake tickets go for online sale for exorbitant prices
DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president
Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich
UAE President to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday
Sadia Iqbal gets Category ‘A’ central contract for 2025-26 season
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General, Bolivian President on Indepe ..
Dubai International Holy Quran Award concludes preliminary judging phase
Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar
COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation
China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoit killed, SI injured in encounter9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Ombudsman office holds awareness seminar10 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR dismisses reports of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir becoming president12 minutes ago
-
Two news bills introduced, two ordinances laid in NA29 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews ‘Police Development Projects’1 hour ago
-
Pakistan ramps up fight against climate change: Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali1 hour ago
-
Governor KP vows to promote investment-friendly image of province1 hour ago
-
2 dies after consuming suspected poisonous food in Patoki1 hour ago
-
Tando Adam wins football tournament held in connection with independence day celebrations1 hour ago
-
Four electrocuted while installing billboard in Lahore's Shahdara1 hour ago
-
Islamia College Peshawar inspires young minds as symbol of freedom movement in Pakistan's independen ..1 hour ago
-
Power Division opposes KE’s tariff adjustment decision, files review petition in NEPRA1 hour ago