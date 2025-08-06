Open Menu

New Case Of Polio Infection Confirmed In High-Risk District Of South KP

Published August 06, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a new case of polio from District Lakki Marwat in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The case involves a 5-month-old child from Union Council Sulemankhel.

This is the 12th polio case reported from the KP this year, bringing the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 to 19. The continued detection of polio cases highlights the ongoing threat to children, especially in areas with low vaccine acceptance.

It is crucial for communities to understand that repeated vaccination is essential to protect every child against poliovirus.

Multiple doses are needed to build and maintain immunity. Every unvaccinated child remains at risk and may contribute to further transmission of the virus.

Over the past year, the Pakistan PEI has achieved significant progress. Since September 2024, six high-quality immunization campaigns, including four nationwide campaigns, have successfully reached over 45 million children each. The National Emergency Operations Centre is planning to conduct two nationwide and one sub-national campaign between September and December 2025, besides targeted campaigns in selected high-risk districts.

These sustained efforts are essential to interrupt poliovirus transmission and protect children across the country.

The next polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan will begin on 1st September, with a special focus on high-risk and priority areas, including South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The campaign aims to vaccinate all children under the age of five, quickly boosting their immunity and closing any gaps.

Parents and caregivers are strongly encouraged to ensure their children receive polio drops during this important campaign to help protect them from lifelong paralysis.

Polio eradication is a collective responsibility that requires unified efforts at all levels. While dedicated frontline polio workers continue to deliver life-saving vaccines, it is equally critical for parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive every dose of the polio vaccine.

Communities must play an active role by supporting vaccination efforts, dispelling misinformation, and encouraging others to protect their children through timely immunization.

