New cattle market to be operational soon

New model cattle market will soon start functioning at Mouza Jaswant Singh as work on electricity and water schemes was in progress with a brisk pace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :New model cattle market will soon start functioning at Mouza Jaswant Singh as work on electricity and water schemes was in progress with a brisk pace

This was told in the 29th meeting board of Directors of Cattle Market Management Company (CMMC), chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Imran Sikandar, here on Wednesday.

It was decided that no cattle market would operate without approval of the CMMC. Without approval, all the cattle markets would be illegal. Following different facilities at new model markets, the Balel Cattle market would be shifted at Mouza Jaswant Singh.

Similarly, the meeting also gave approval of outsourcing fodder, husk-trolley, parking and animals ornamental material.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, AC Sadar Muhammad Tayyib, MD Cattle Market Dr Hammad and others were also present.