UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Cattle Market To Be Operational Soon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:48 PM

New cattle market to be operational soon

New model cattle market will soon start functioning at Mouza Jaswant Singh as work on electricity and water schemes was in progress with a brisk pace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :New model cattle market will soon start functioning at Mouza Jaswant Singh as work on electricity and water schemes was in progress with a brisk pace.

This was told in the 29th meeting board of Directors of Cattle Market Management Company (CMMC), chaired by Commissioner Multan Division Imran Sikandar, here on Wednesday.

It was decided that no cattle market would operate without approval of the CMMC. Without approval, all the cattle markets would be illegal. Following different facilities at new model markets, the Balel Cattle market would be shifted at Mouza Jaswant Singh.

Similarly, the meeting also gave approval of outsourcing fodder, husk-trolley, parking and animals ornamental material.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, AC Sadar Muhammad Tayyib, MD Cattle Market Dr Hammad and others were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Water Company Progress Market All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary relations ..

21 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives UNAOC High Representat ..

1 hour ago

UAE Central Bank issues commemorative silver coin ..

1 hour ago

Canada sees closer transport ties with Ecuador, Tu ..

2 minutes ago

'All resources being utilized to achieve cotton yi ..

2 minutes ago

Residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal seeks replacement of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.