New CCRI Multan cotton variety can survive climate change impact, says director

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood said on Tuesday that new cotton variety developed by the research body's scientist can survive adverse impact of climate change and meet all requirements of textile industry.

In a statement released to media, CCRI Multan chief said that BTCIM-663 plant is tall and fruit bearing and the fur on its leaf posed resistance against sucking pests. Its an early maturing variety and can produce bolls in extreme hot weather and its production capability has been assessed at 40-50 Maunds per acre. Cotton achieved from this variety was of higher quality with fiber length of over 28mm.

This variety can survive in water-stressed areas dominated by dry weather. This variety need lesser application of fertilizers and thus cost effective. Dr. Zahid said that the variety was suitable for cultivation in Haroon Abad, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Yazman, Layyah, Bhakkar and rain-fed areas.

This variety has potential to deliver handsome yield provided farmers apply relevant production technology and basic guiding principles of cotton cultivation.

He advised farmers to remain in contact with agriculture officials from sowing to harvest stages and laid stress on proper time and resource management to get better yield.