New centre for COVID-19 patients being established at PIC; cattle markets inside cities to be discharged: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash here Sunday said that a new state-of-the art centre was being established at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to provide quality treatment to patients of coronavirus.

In a media briefing, Kamran Bangash said that the centre was being established with the support of National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA).

Initially, he said it would have the facilities of 16 ventilators, 34 high dependency units (HDUs) and 50 beds, adding it would have a total of 300 beds for coronavirus patients.

After Nishtarabad hospital, he said it would be another hospital that would exclusively treat the patients of coronavirus.

In later stage, he said its services and capacity would be enhanced and upgraded to a full fledge hospital for coronavirus patients.

The health department was swiftly working on the centre and would be completed soon, he said.

He said cattle markets inside cities would be discouraged due to threats of coronavirus.

He said COVID-19 virus was being contained and people cooperation was imperative to eradicate the viral infection completely.

He said SOPs for cattle markets were prepared and its implementation would be ensured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally mointoring coronavirus situation and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was tirelessly working on frontline against the pandemic and have visited different districts to review health services on ground to provide relief to people.

He urged people to adopt all precautionary measures while visiting cattle markets vital to combat COVID-19.