New Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) assumes charge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The new Chairman of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi Dr. Ghulam Dastagir on Thursday assumed the charge of his office.

Dr. Ghulam Dastagir after assuming charge as Chairman of Rawalpindi Education Board said that he would do his best to streamline examination system on modern scientific lines and more improvement and transparency would be ensured in the examination system.

The Chairman said that problems faced by Matric and F.A/F.sc examination candidates would be resolved speedily.

He said, negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

All out efforts should be made to promote education in our country and the students be facilitated for acquiring education, he added.