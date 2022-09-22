New Chairman PHA assumes charge:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Muhammad Shafique Sandhu assumed charge of his post here on Thursday.

According to media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, staff of the office welcomed the newly appointed Chairman.

On the occasion, Chairman PHA Shafique Sandhu said all resources would be utilized for the beautification of the city and renovation of the parks in order to provide healthy and recreational environment to the people.

Parks and Horticultural Authority would contribute fully to the Clean and Green Pakistan program and the series of practical measures would continue on emergency basis for the elimination of environmental pollution,he added.