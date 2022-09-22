UrduPoint.com

New Chairman PHA Assumes Charge:

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 03:10 PM

New Chairman PHA assumes charge:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Muhammad Shafique Sandhu assumed charge of his post here on Thursday.

According to media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, staff of the office welcomed the newly appointed Chairman.

On the occasion, Chairman PHA Shafique Sandhu said all resources would be utilized for the beautification of the city and renovation of the parks in order to provide healthy and recreational environment to the people.

Parks and Horticultural Authority would contribute fully to the Clean and Green Pakistan program and the series of practical measures would continue on emergency basis for the elimination of environmental pollution,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Post Media All

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

2 hours ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

2 hours ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.