New Chairman Takes Over Charge

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 02:20 PM

New chairman takes over charge

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) ::New Chairman of Marke Committee Pano Aqil, Muhammad Arif Korai on Friday taken over charge of Chairman Market Committee and started performing his duties.

After assuming the charge, Korai held a preliminary meeting with members of market committee, concerned officials of the food and health departments who gave a briefing to the new chairman on several issues and problems of the localities, said an announcement here.

More Stories From Pakistan

