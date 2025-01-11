Open Menu

New Charter Of Democracy Needed For Stability: Tariq Fazal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 11:20 PM

New charter of democracy needed for stability: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, on Saturday, said that mutual respect and tolerance among political leaders was important for country’s stability.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that new "Charter of Democracy" was needed as it had contributed to political stability in the past.

He said, "We need to stabilize the system and learn to tolerate one another. If the aim is to bring down the other party for personal gain, such behaviour is not acceptable.

The real challenge lies in the mindset. We need to think about stabilizing the country and finding ways to work together, not just about gaining personal advantage.

"

Answering a question, he said that PTI should avoid any such statements and actions that undermine the political process and must show a responsible political conduct. If PTI wants to move forward in negotiations, they need to reconsider their approach. Shutting down remittances, seizing Islamabad, or writing letters to the IMF is not a constructive way forward, he added.

Chaudhry also clarified that the political talks do not have a fixed timeline and require time and patience to reach meaningful conclusions.

"Negotiations take time; discussions, debates, and finding solutions all require time. If there is goodwill, a way forward will emerge," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Muslim All

Recent Stories

Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-mak ..

Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..

7 minutes ago
 Zack King: Success in content creation magical jou ..

Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..

22 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..

37 minutes ago
 Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's significant strides ins ..

52 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to aware ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..

2 hours ago
 ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to adva ..

ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..

2 hours ago
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investi ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President con ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..

3 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychologica ..

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..

3 hours ago
 Talent management drives innovation in content cre ..

Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry

3 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan