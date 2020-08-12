UrduPoint.com
New Check-post Setup In Far-flung Asil Targao Area Of Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:48 AM

Security check posts have been set up in Asil Targao area of Barang Tehsil of Bajaur district on the request of the local elders

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Security check posts have been set up in Asil Targao area of Barang Tehsil of Bajaur district on the request of the local elders.

Preliminary a check post has been set up whereas two more check posts would be set up soon in the area.

The construction of a road in the rugged mountains has also been started at a cost of Rs. 400 million.

A security check post has been set up for the first time in this backward area whereas two more check posts to be activated soon in few days, the officials of the Bajaur scouts informed the media men.

The people of Targao thanked the Sector Headquarters North, Bajaur Scouts, District Administration and Bajaur Police and assured them full cooperation.

The elders of the Asil Targao said that with the establishment of these check posts, law and order situation would be improved and the problems of the region will be solved.

The elders of the area had also requested the Frontier Corps North to solve the long-standing water problem.

Officials of the Frontier Corps North in response to the request assured that soon the project of providing clean drinking water to the people would be completed.

