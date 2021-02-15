New Chief Secretary Nayaz calls on Chief Minister Balochistan

New Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Nayaz Rana called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal khan at CM secretariat here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :New Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Nayaz Rana called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal khan at CM secretariat here on Monday.

Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Zahid Saleem was also present on the occasion.

The matters of administration, good governance and important issues came under discussion during the meeting.

Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal said timely completion of ongoing development projects is priority of incumbent provincial government for prosperity.

He also congratulated to new Chief Secretary for taking charge as Chief Secretary and expressed his best wishes for him.