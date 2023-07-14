New child protection unit in Kasur opens

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, along with Director General Aftab Ahmed Khan, representatives of the Buildings Department, and others inaugurated the building of a new child protection unit in Kasur, on Friday.

She told the event participants that construction of the unit building had started in November 2021 at Kutchehry Road, and the child protection office had been operating in Kasur since 2019. She expressed her gratitude to the Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary (ACS) Home and the line departments for their cooperation in the endeavor.

Sarah Ahmad noted that construction of the child protection unit in Kasur was completed with Rs 34 million, adding that such units had been established in 25 districts already. She said the CPWB was committed to extending the scope of its services to all districts, ensuring effective protection of child rights across the province.