Open Menu

New Child Protection Unit In Kasur Opens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

New child protection unit in Kasur opens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, along with Director General Aftab Ahmed Khan, representatives of the Buildings Department, and others inaugurated the building of a new child protection unit in Kasur, on Friday.

She told the event participants that construction of the unit building had started in November 2021 at Kutchehry Road, and the child protection office had been operating in Kasur since 2019. She expressed her gratitude to the Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary (ACS) Home and the line departments for their cooperation in the endeavor.

Sarah Ahmad noted that construction of the child protection unit in Kasur was completed with Rs 34 million, adding that such units had been established in 25 districts already. She said the CPWB was committed to extending the scope of its services to all districts, ensuring effective protection of child rights across the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Kasur November 2019 Event All Million

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

28 minutes ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

41 minutes ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

50 minutes ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

1 hour ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

2 hours ago
Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 IDB President assures PM of continued support to P ..

IDB President assures PM of continued support to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

5 hours ago
 African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

12 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan