New cities need of the hour: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid said development of new cities was need of the hour to reduce population and traffic flow on big cities.

He was talking to the officials of the district administration and Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATPA) during his visit to Nankana Sahib and Kala Shah Kaku areas on Sunday.

The minister said New Cities Committee of the Housing Department started visiting various proposed sites in different areas of the province to prepare recommendations for development of new modern cities.

He added that the committee would present its recommendations to the PHATPA for further action very soon.

During his visit, Deputy Commissioner Nakana Sahib Raja Mansoor Ahmed gave detailed briefing about the proposed site.

Later, the minister and officials of the committee also visited the proposed sites for new cities.

He gave instructions to the authorities to speed up working on their assignments and submit proposals to the New Cities Committee as early as possible.