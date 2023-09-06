Open Menu

New City Police Chief Assumes Office

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 05:49 PM

New city police chief assumes office

Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind assumed the office as City Police Chief on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Khadim Hussain Rind assumed the office as City Police Chief on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), he was welcomed by the ADIG Administration and other senior officers.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police personnel presented salutes. On the occasion, the new Additional IGP Karachi exchanged command stick with the outgoing Additional IGP Karachi Javed Odho.

Karachi Police Chief Khadim Hussain Rind previously held the post of Additional IGP - Special Branch Sindh.

Khadim Hussain Rind and other senior officers bid farewell to the outgoing Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Post

Recent Stories

Government entities in Ajman discuss developing em ..

Government entities in Ajman discuss developing emirate&#039;s economic sector

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Iraq Embassy discuss ..

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Iraq Embassy discuss preparations to host 1st Gulf- ..

8 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to late Ali Gilani for his tremendous ..

Tribute paid to late Ali Gilani for his tremendous struggle

4 minutes ago
 PRCS organizes ceremony to commemorate National De ..

PRCS organizes ceremony to commemorate National Defense Day

4 minutes ago
 Education Ministry marks National Defence Day

Education Ministry marks National Defence Day

4 minutes ago
 Armenia, US forces to hold joint drills amid Mosco ..

Armenia, US forces to hold joint drills amid Moscow tensions

30 minutes ago
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registr ..

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registrations for H-preneurs platform

53 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across coun ..

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricit ..

2 hours ago
 ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

2 hours ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its websi ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh all out at 193 a ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh all out at 193 against Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan