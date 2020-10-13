New cloud based garbage collection system launched

UrduPoint.com
Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:17 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday launched EPR cloud-based system for effective monitoring of the cleanliness and hygiene related activities being carried by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and other civic bodies in Malir district of the city.

The launching ceremony held at District Municipal Corporation (South) office which was also attended by Sindh Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmed Shah, Sindh Secretary Forests Saeed Awan, SSWMB Managing Director , M.Zubair Channa and the Executive Director Tariq Nizamani.

The Minister recognized that SSWMB was doing its best for ensuring the cleanliness and hygiene conditions in the city at par with international standards. The online ERP cloud-based system would help in better and real time monitoring of entire range of activities aimed at maintaining cleanliness in this mega international city, which would include tracking of garbage trucks, the staff , garbage bins and surveillance of the movement of these vehicles on GTS.

He said Sindh Government wanted to provide the best environment and living conditions to Karachiites by equipping SSWMB with latest technologies and the best trained staff.

"PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah are committed to make the city clean through collection of garbage from the doorsteps," he re-assured.

The Minister also sought help from the media in monitoring the cleanliness work by SSWMB and other civic bodies of the city and invited suggestions for the corrective steps.

Giving briefing about the new system, Managing Director SSWMB, M.Zubair Channa said the board was already engaged in garbage collection (front and collection) in three districts of Karachi--South , West and East- but now Malir would be first district where garbage collection and its disposal was being done under this online surveillance sophisticated system.

Under this system, any complaint from the public about garbage would be forwarded to the concerned civic agency and to be addressed within next 24 hours. And, he said, within next two months this system would be expanded to East and South districts.

