New Commanders Of PN COMKAR, COMCOAST Assume Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) and Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas took over as Commander Coast (COMCOAST) in separate ceremonies held at Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) and Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas took over as Commander Coast (COMCOAST) in separate ceremonies held at Karachi.

On assumption the Command as COMKAR, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi is now the Commander of all Pakistan Navy (PN) establishments and training units at Karachi. Whereas COMCOAST, Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas is now the Commander of Special Service Group (Navy), Pak Marines and all PN units along the Coast and Creeks areas, said a news release issued on Monday.

Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi has an illustrious career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer of PNS TARIQ, Director Pakistan Navy Tactical school and Flag Officer Sea Training. His major Staff appointments include Directing Staff at Pakistan Navy War college, Director Naval Warfare & Operational Plans at Naval Headquarters, Fleet Operation officer and Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Liaison Officer US CENTCOM USA, Naval Secretary and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

He has also performed duties as Additional Secretary-III in Ministry of Defence. Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has done professional courses from United Kingdom and Philippines. He has also attained Master's Degree in International Security & Strategic studies from United Kingdom. Before assuming the duties as Commander Karachi, the Admiral was serving as Commander Coast.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas has a distinguished career with wide ranging Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS Babur and PNS Zulfiqar, Commandant Pakistan Naval academy, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron and Commander Central Punjab/ Commandant PN War College, Lahore. He has also commanded Combined Task Force-151 (CTF-151) at HQ NAVCENT, Bahrain. His distinguished Staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Director General C4I and Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. The Admiral has also served as Director General Joint Cantonment Gwadar Branch at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi. Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also done Masters in Military Operational Research from United Kingdom and Senior Naval Command Course from China. Before assuming the duties as Commander Coast, the Admiral was serving as Commander Karachi. In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat.

During the separate Change of Command ceremonies, the Admirals were presented with Guard of Honour and were introduced to the Commanding Officers of units under their respective Commands.

The ceremonies were attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy civilians.

