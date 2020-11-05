UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'New Commercial Corridor In Murree' To Bring New Businesses

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

'New Commercial Corridor in Murree' to bring new businesses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood Thursday said that the project of New Commercial Corridor in Murree, also named as Murree the Mall Road Two, would lead to increase in trade activities in the area and employment opportunities.

He directed that the cost of the project, which would be modeled on public-private partnership, be estimated as soon as possible.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on 'New Commercial Corridor in Murree' at the Commissioner's Office.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that a comprehensive master plan should be prepared for this project which should take into account all the technical issues and aspects, and also the scope for further expansion in future.

He said that 1.3 km long and 510 Kanal area area has been proposed for this project which was located between Mouza Adwari and Mouza Rakh Alif Charhan along Murree Expressway.

He said that the 'Mall Road Two' project would not only significantly reduce congestion on the Mall Road but would also attract domestic and foreign investment in Murree and provide state-of-the-art facilities to tourists.

He said that beauty of Murree attracts tourists from all over the country and 75 million tourists visit Murree every year but the facilities available in Murree were not enough for them.

He said the 'Mall Road Two' project would significantly reduce traffic congestion and increase the number of tourists in Murree. Commissioner Rawalpindi was given a detailed briefing on the project.

Related Topics

Murree Visit Road Traffic Rawalpindi Lead All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE participates in AFC Referees Committee virtual ..

25 minutes ago

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

55 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

1 hour ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

2 hours ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.