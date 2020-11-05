'New Commercial Corridor in Murree' to bring new businesses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood Thursday said that the project of New Commercial Corridor in Murree, also named as Murree the Mall Road Two, would lead to increase in trade activities in the area and employment opportunities.

He directed that the cost of the project, which would be modeled on public-private partnership, be estimated as soon as possible.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on 'New Commercial Corridor in Murree' at the Commissioner's Office.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that a comprehensive master plan should be prepared for this project which should take into account all the technical issues and aspects, and also the scope for further expansion in future.

He said that 1.3 km long and 510 Kanal area area has been proposed for this project which was located between Mouza Adwari and Mouza Rakh Alif Charhan along Murree Expressway.

He said that the 'Mall Road Two' project would not only significantly reduce congestion on the Mall Road but would also attract domestic and foreign investment in Murree and provide state-of-the-art facilities to tourists.

He said that beauty of Murree attracts tourists from all over the country and 75 million tourists visit Murree every year but the facilities available in Murree were not enough for them.

He said the 'Mall Road Two' project would significantly reduce traffic congestion and increase the number of tourists in Murree. Commissioner Rawalpindi was given a detailed briefing on the project.