New Commissioner Karachi orders DCs to make concerted efforts for resolution of civic issues

Newly appointed Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Wednesday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners at his office to review the implementation of government directives and initiatives for the development and improvement of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Wednesday chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners at his office to review the implementation of government directives and initiatives for the development and improvement of the city.

It was decided in the meeting that all the deputy commissioners would make concerted efforts for the solution of civic issues and prepare a comprehensive report on their efforts for solution and submit it to the Commissioner Karachi every month.

The Commissioner said the deputy commissioners should remain in touch with the citizens, listen to their grievances and take steps in collaboration with the concerned agencies for their timely redressal.

He said DCs should strengthen the liaison with the citizens and local bodies for the solution of problems of citizens and for development of the city.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Asad Ali Khan and all Deputy Commissioners.

All the Deputy Commissioners briefed about the steps taken to provide relief to masses in their respective districts and the efforts made for betterment of the city.

It was decided in the meeting that the DCs would strengthen liaison and cooperation with the civic bodies including Police, Local Government, Water and Sewerage board, Solid Waste Management Board, K-Electric and Sui Gas to solve civic issues and provide convenience to the citizens.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of Supreme Court orders for cleaning of rain drains, elimination of encroachments, performance of anti-polio campaign and dengue situation.

It was decided that concerned agencies would be mobilized for dengue prevention measures.

The meeting decided to improve COVID-19 vaccination facilities. The Commissioner directed deputy commissioners to make concerted efforts for the improvement of vaccination facilities working round the clock.

The measures taken to prevent collapsing of damaged buildings were also reviewed in the meeting. It was decided that the measures would be made effective in collaboration with the Building Control Authority.

Deputy Commissioner Malir informed the meeting that encroachments on more than 3,000 acres of land in Malir district have been eliminated. He said the land has been vacated from the occupiers within a period of 12 months.

Deputy Commissioner Keamari Mukhtar Abro informed the meeting that over 2,000 acres of land has been relinquished in the campaign against encroachments in Keamari district. He said efforts were being made to solve the issues of traffic congestion in Keamari district.

In this regard, on the direction of Sindh Chief Minister, the government had constructed Maripur Express Road with six months of efforts which will help in resolving the long standing traffic congestion issue of Maripur Road.