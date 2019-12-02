New Commissioner Multan assumes charge

(@imziishan)

Commissioner Multan Division Shanul-Haq said that as per directives of Punjab government, special steps would be taken to provide maximum relief to masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Commissioner Multan Division Shanul-Haq said that as per directives of Punjab government, special steps would be taken to provide maximum relief to masses.

Assuming charge of his office here on Monday, Commissioner Shan-ul-Haq said that bringing improvement in health and education and completion of all ongoing development projects was top priority.

He said that his office would remain open for everyone to resolve public issues.

He urgedofficers of the districts to ensure all steps for welfare of the public adding that he himself would monitor performance and service delivery of the officers.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani, Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair, Senior Law Officer Shaukat Riaz and other concerned officers were also present.