New Consul General of Pakistan presented his credentials

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Aug, 2021) New Consul General of Pakistan, Mr. Hassan Afzal Khan presented his credentials to Mr. Rashid Al Qaseer, Deputy Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation (Dubai Office) today and assumed his responsibilities as Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai & Northern Emirates.

Hassan is a career diplomat and brings with him 19 years of experience in Foreign Service of Pakistan. Before his current appointment, he was serving as Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. He also served in Pakistan Missions in Berlin, Pretoria and Hanoi.

Mr. Al Qaseer welcomed the new Consul-General and wished him success in his new assignment.