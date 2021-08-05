UrduPoint.com

New Consul General Of Pakistan Presented His Credentials

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

New Consul General of Pakistan presented his credentials

New Consul General of Pakistan, Mr. Hassan Afzal Khan presented his credentials to Mr. Rashid Al Qaseer, Deputy Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation (Dubai Office) today and assumed his responsibilities as Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai & Northern Emirates

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Aug, 2021) New Consul General of Pakistan, Mr. Hassan Afzal Khan presented his credentials to Mr. Rashid Al Qaseer, Deputy Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation (Dubai Office) today and assumed his responsibilities as Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai & Northern Emirates.

Mr.

Hassan is a career diplomat and brings with him 19 years of experience in Foreign Service of Pakistan. Before his current appointment, he was serving as Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. He also served in Pakistan Missions in Berlin, Pretoria and Hanoi.

Mr. Al Qaseer welcomed the new Consul-General and wished him success in his new assignment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Dubai Rashid Berlin Pretoria Hanoi Afzal Khan

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces New Zealand first tour in 18 ye ..

Pakistan announces New Zealand first tour in 18 years

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces New Zealand tour itinerary

Pakistan announces New Zealand tour itinerary

16 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed today

18 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

Local Press: UAE raring to go with humane gusto

1 hour ago
 Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases i ..

Thailand reports record 20,920 coronavirus cases in a day

1 hour ago
 China reports 85 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

China reports 85 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.