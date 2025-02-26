New Control Room, SCADA System for enhanced grid monitoring inaugurated

The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully achieved a milestone in the SCADA-III project with partial activation of the new Control Room and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system becoming partially live, installed at the National Power Control Centre (NPCC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully achieved a milestone in the SCADA-III project with partial activation of the new Control Room and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system becoming partially live, installed at the National Power Control Centre (NPCC).

The system was inaugurated by the Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas and senior NTDC officers, according to NTDC spokesman here Wednesday.

Earlier, Chief Engineer SCADA-III, Engr. Sumair Memon briefed the management about the project. It was apprised that 75pc progress has been achieved so far and the remaining will be completed during the current year.

The project reached to the milestone on February 20, 2025, with partial Go-Live of new SCADA system at NPCC Islamabad. This state-of-the-art SCADA system has the first 65 of 166 stations live, with the remaining stations to be integrated in the coming months as new communication links become available.

During the inauguration ceremony, Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas said that this is a happy moments for all of us. Extending NTDC management’s heartfelt congratulations to all the teams involved in implementation of SCADA-III project.

He said that SCADA-III project will bring numerous benefits to NTDC and the national grid. He said that the advanced SCADA system provides real-time monitoring and control of grid stations, enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the power transmission network. This ensures prompt detection and resolution of faults in transmission network, minimizing downtime and improving overall grid performance.

He emphasized the project team to complete the remaining works within the timelines and said that the issues being faced by the project team will be resolved soon and the management will support the team in all aspects.

In addition to SCADA deployment, the project includes the implementation of an Energy Management System (EMS) and Generation Management System (GMS). These systems enable optimized energy distribution and generation management, leading to more efficient use of resources and reduced operational costs. The project also includes the installation of 3,600 km of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), of which, installation of 3300 kms has been completed, deployment of telecom equipment such as SDH, DPLC and PABX, and the establishment of a microwave backup communication link between NPCC and the Backup Control Center (BCC). These enhancements, scheduled to be completed during 2025, will ensure robust communication and data transmission across the network.

Deputy Managing Director (P&E), Engr. Qaiser Khan, Deputy Managing Director (AD&M) Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto, General Manager (D&E) Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, General Manager (SO), Engr. Nasir Ahmed, General Manager (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Ibrahim, Chief Engineer (Operation Planning) Engr. Muhammad Zakria, Chief Engineer (Network Operation) Engr. Ijaz Ali, Chief Engineer Asset Management (North) Islamabad, Engr. Shoaib Khan, other senior NTDC officers and representatives of Hitachi, CMEC & SAGE Automation were present on the occasion.