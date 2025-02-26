New Control Room, SCADA System For Enhanced Grid Monitoring Inaugurated
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 07:38 PM
The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully achieved a milestone in the SCADA-III project with partial activation of the new Control Room and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system becoming partially live, installed at the National Power Control Centre (NPCC)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully achieved a milestone in the SCADA-III project with partial activation of the new Control Room and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system becoming partially live, installed at the National Power Control Centre (NPCC).
The system was inaugurated by the Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas and senior NTDC officers, according to NTDC spokesman here Wednesday.
Earlier, Chief Engineer SCADA-III, Engr. Sumair Memon briefed the management about the project. It was apprised that 75pc progress has been achieved so far and the remaining will be completed during the current year.
The project reached to the milestone on February 20, 2025, with partial Go-Live of new SCADA system at NPCC Islamabad. This state-of-the-art SCADA system has the first 65 of 166 stations live, with the remaining stations to be integrated in the coming months as new communication links become available.
During the inauguration ceremony, Engr. Muhammad Waseem Younas said that this is a happy moments for all of us. Extending NTDC management’s heartfelt congratulations to all the teams involved in implementation of SCADA-III project.
He said that SCADA-III project will bring numerous benefits to NTDC and the national grid. He said that the advanced SCADA system provides real-time monitoring and control of grid stations, enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the power transmission network. This ensures prompt detection and resolution of faults in transmission network, minimizing downtime and improving overall grid performance.
He emphasized the project team to complete the remaining works within the timelines and said that the issues being faced by the project team will be resolved soon and the management will support the team in all aspects.
In addition to SCADA deployment, the project includes the implementation of an Energy Management System (EMS) and Generation Management System (GMS). These systems enable optimized energy distribution and generation management, leading to more efficient use of resources and reduced operational costs. The project also includes the installation of 3,600 km of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), of which, installation of 3300 kms has been completed, deployment of telecom equipment such as SDH, DPLC and PABX, and the establishment of a microwave backup communication link between NPCC and the Backup Control Center (BCC). These enhancements, scheduled to be completed during 2025, will ensure robust communication and data transmission across the network.
Deputy Managing Director (P&E), Engr. Qaiser Khan, Deputy Managing Director (AD&M) Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto, General Manager (D&E) Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan, General Manager (SO), Engr. Nasir Ahmed, General Manager (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Ibrahim, Chief Engineer (Operation Planning) Engr. Muhammad Zakria, Chief Engineer (Network Operation) Engr. Ijaz Ali, Chief Engineer Asset Management (North) Islamabad, Engr. Shoaib Khan, other senior NTDC officers and representatives of Hitachi, CMEC & SAGE Automation were present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan
Ramazan Sahulat Stalls being set up at 10 model bazaars in Lahore: ADCG
DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon
KP Governor, Romanian ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Pak-African ties to strengthen through higher education
Seminar held on "The Abrogation of Article 370 – Legal, Political and Social I ..
Japanese envoy visits water treatment plant project
New Control Room, SCADA System for enhanced grid monitoring inaugurated
Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq rev ..
ATC convicts man in hate material case
Mega projects of Bahawalpur to complete under PMLN govt: CM Inspection chief
Khawaja Asif meets German, Kyrgyz ambassadors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramazan Sahulat Stalls being set up at 10 model bazaars in Lahore: ADCG3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, Romanian ambassador discuss bilateral relations3 minutes ago
-
Pak-African ties to strengthen through higher education3 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on "The Abrogation of Article 370 – Legal, Political and Social Implications”3 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy visits water treatment plant project3 minutes ago
-
New Control Room, SCADA System for enhanced grid monitoring inaugurated3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Zeeshan Rafiq reviews municipal servi ..3 minutes ago
-
ATC convicts man in hate material case10 minutes ago
-
Mega projects of Bahawalpur to complete under PMLN govt: CM Inspection chief10 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif meets German, Kyrgyz ambassadors10 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador hands over travel documents to Pakistani Umrah pilgrims invited as state guests20 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of Medical Officer20 minutes ago