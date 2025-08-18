New Cotton Variety Poised To Revolutionize Pakistan's Cotton Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s cotton sector may be on the verge of a major breakthrough as a newly developed
seed variety has shown the potential to nearly triple per-acre yields and withstand extreme
heat, raising hopes for revival of the country’s struggling textile backbone.
The new seed, named CEMB-33, had been developed after 25 years of research by the Centre for Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) at the Punjab University in collaboration with a private agri research company, said a press release issued here on Monday.
It is Pakistan’s first indigenously engineered genetically modified cotton seed.
Field trials in southern Punjab districts, including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, and Vehari, recorded yields of 40–45 maunds per acre compared to the national average of 15 maunds.
The variety maintained strong boll retention in temperatures above 47°C, produced 10–15 percent more than conventional seeds and delivered better fiber length and uniformity.
Agricultural experts said the results could mark a turning point for cotton farmers who had faced declining production due to early boll drop, flower shedding and pest attacks worsened by climate change.
Cotton was cultivated in 15–18 districts of Sindh and Punjab and remains vital for the economy, contributing nearly 1% to GDP and more than 50% of export earnings through the textile sector.
Private Agri Research Company Chairman Engr Javaid Saleem Qureshi told Wealth Pakistan that CEMB-33 incorporates advanced Bt gene technology, making it resistant to bollworms, tolerant of extreme heat and immune to Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCuV).
He said the variety also reduces Pakistan’s long-standing reliance on imported Bt seeds.
National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetics Engineering Faisalabad Founding Director Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik told Wealth Pakistan that institutions like NIAB, NIBGE, and CEMB have the capability to develop climate-resilient varieties of cotton, wheat, and other crops.
He noted that Pakistan’s average temperature has already risen by about 1.5°C and cotton and wheat were the biggest victims. Developing crops that could survive heat and drought was now critical for food and fiber security.
Dr Malik, who also heads the Federal consultative group on biotechnology, said the group was revising national biosafety guidelines to facilitate the commercialization of locally developed GM seeds like CEMB-33.
Analysts said that the seed’s commercial rollout could restore farmers’ confidence in cotton cultivation, reduce the country’s reliance on imported fiber and strengthen Pakistan’s most vital export industry.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management
Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan
Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak
Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours
Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love
Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1
IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama
UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New cotton variety poised to revolutionize Pakistan's cotton sector9 minutes ago
-
Monsoon threat to persist by August end, NDMA warns ; relief, search operations intensify9 minutes ago
-
Minister dedicates Hub Rally Cross to "Victory of Pakistan"9 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry forwards summary for rental ceiling increase to Finance Division9 minutes ago
-
KP minister visits flood-affected Chagharzai in Buner9 minutes ago
-
Sports Minister announces package for flood victims9 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management18 minutes ago
-
Woman poisoned to death by husband19 minutes ago
-
Water,sanitation services handed over to Wasa Sialkot29 minutes ago
-
Dera admin takes precautionary measures as more rains forecast39 minutes ago
-
5 killed as jeep plunges into trench in Neelum Valley49 minutes ago
-
CCD apprehend robber in injured condition49 minutes ago