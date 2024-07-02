New courses for special children, upgraded facilities on cards

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) District administration has decided to strengthen special education institutions in the district with upgraded facilities and infrastructure including introduction of new training courses to speed up journey of differently-able children towards self reliance.

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said this during a visit to special education school New Multan on Tuesday where he visited different classrooms, checked the level of facilities and received briefing from school officials.

He said, provincial government has allocated ample funds to further strengthen the special education institutions and announced to upgrade buildings of special education college and special education school.

He assigned the task of designing new courses for special children that could speed up their journey to self sufficiency.

DC said that education, training and upbringing of special children was the responsibility of the government. He also planted sapling at the school lawns and performed Dua for the success of the new initiatives to benefit special children.