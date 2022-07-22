UrduPoint.com

New Covid-19 Travel Guidelines Issued For Indian Passengers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination has issued a new COVID-19 travel advisory, directing strict surveillance of Indian passengers in the wake of surging cases of the new Corona variant in India.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, on the direction of the Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel, new instructions in this regard have been issued to the Directorate of Health Services for strict monitoring of passengers coming from India to Pakistan.

The minister said that the decision was made keeping in view the sudden increase in the number of Omicron sub-variant BA.

2.75 cases in India. Qadir Patel clearly directed that there will be a strict checking mechanism on all entry points of the country, including airports and border crossing points like Wagah border or Kartarpur, the spokesperson added.

Abdul Qadir Patel said that this step will help avoid cross-border transmission of Coronavirus. He said that the government was striving to ensure the implementation of an effective plan to manage the Corona situation and this surveillance strategy is part of this policy.

