UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New COVID-19 Wave Grips Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

New COVID-19 wave grips Hazara division

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The new wave of COVID-19 Wednesday led to the increasing number of positive cases in the Hazara division where many educational institutions have been closed for a week.

Fighting on the front line, District Health Officer (DHO) Mansehra Dr. Mushtaq Tanooli also became the coronavirus victim who quarantined at home. Abdul Rasheed, who was political secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, have lost his life on last Tuesday while fighting against coronavirus and laid to rest in Mansehra.

On Monday four public sector schools of Abbottabad city were closed for five days after COVID-19 positive cases in students and teachers, the buildings of schools were also disinfected and sealed.

During the last two weeks, more than 10 schools and colleges of district Mansehra were closed for one week owing to the COVID-19 positive cases.

The district administrations and the health department of the Hazara division are trying their best to strictly enforce coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to avoid further spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Mansehra Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

29 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

56 minutes ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

59 minutes ago

Lahore shows support for NUST’s nation building ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

1 hour ago

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.