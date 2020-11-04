New COVID-19 wave grips Hazara division

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The new wave of COVID-19 Wednesday led to the increasing number of positive cases in the Hazara division where many educational institutions have been closed for a week.

Fighting on the front line, District Health Officer (DHO) Mansehra Dr. Mushtaq Tanooli also became the coronavirus victim who quarantined at home. Abdul Rasheed, who was political secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, have lost his life on last Tuesday while fighting against coronavirus and laid to rest in Mansehra.

On Monday four public sector schools of Abbottabad city were closed for five days after COVID-19 positive cases in students and teachers, the buildings of schools were also disinfected and sealed.

During the last two weeks, more than 10 schools and colleges of district Mansehra were closed for one week owing to the COVID-19 positive cases.

The district administrations and the health department of the Hazara division are trying their best to strictly enforce coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to avoid further spread of the disease.