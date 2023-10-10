Open Menu

New CPO Assumes Office

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 06:26 PM

New CPO assumes office

Newly-appointed City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has taken over charge of his office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Newly-appointed City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has taken over charge of his office.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Shehzad Javaid said here on Tuesday that the new CPO had been accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at Police Lines Faisalabad where SSP Operations Dr Rizwan Ahmad, DSP Legal Shehzad Uliyana, DSP Headquarter and others were also present.

A police contingent presented a salute to the new CPO who later visited Yadgar-e-Suhda and offered ‘Fateha’ for police martyrs.

In his first meeting in his office, the CPO directed heads of all branches to perform their duties honestly and diligently besides improving their performance as no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the general public. "Therefore, all police officers should take appropriate measures to provide maximum relief to the masses by taking strict action against criminals." he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Criminals All

Recent Stories

PML-N suspends Lahore rallies for Nawaz Sharif's r ..

PML-N suspends Lahore rallies for Nawaz Sharif's return

13 minutes ago
 SEC reviews Sharjah’s proposal for UAE National ..

SEC reviews Sharjah’s proposal for UAE National Day celebrations

13 minutes ago
 France to organise 2nd edition of “Choose France ..

5 minutes ago
 Man dies, wife in critical condition after suicide ..

Man dies, wife in critical condition after suicide bid

2 minutes ago
 LDA seals, demolishes 13 illegal constructions

LDA seals, demolishes 13 illegal constructions

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan striving to strengthen health system

Pakistan striving to strengthen health system

2 minutes ago
U-16 wrestling trials held

U-16 wrestling trials held

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan expected to achieve growth rate of 2.5 pe ..

Pakistan expected to achieve growth rate of 2.5 per cent in 2024: IMF

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms Supreme Committee for election ..

Sharjah Ruler forms Supreme Committee for elections of SCC

28 minutes ago
 Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second pr ..

Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second presidential term

33 minutes ago
 IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

33 minutes ago
 Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan