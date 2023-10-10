New CPO assumes office

Newly-appointed City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has taken over charge of his office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Newly-appointed City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia has taken over charge of his office.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Shehzad Javaid said here on Tuesday that the new CPO had been accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at Police Lines Faisalabad where SSP Operations Dr Rizwan Ahmad, DSP Legal Shehzad Uliyana, DSP Headquarter and others were also present.

A police contingent presented a salute to the new CPO who later visited Yadgar-e-Suhda and offered ‘Fateha’ for police martyrs.

In his first meeting in his office, the CPO directed heads of all branches to perform their duties honestly and diligently besides improving their performance as no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the general public. "Therefore, all police officers should take appropriate measures to provide maximum relief to the masses by taking strict action against criminals." he added.