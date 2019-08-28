New criminal law module textbook for Sindh Police launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A new criminal law textbook was launched, under the U.S. supported Curriculum Development Program for the province, in a ceremony held here Wednesday.

The event among others was also attended by Consul General Rob Silberstein, the U.S. Embassy's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Director, Dorothy Ngutter and Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam.

Speakers on the occasion expressed their satisfaction that the textbook is the latest in a series of training modules developed by the Sindh Police in partnership with INL through the Curriculum Development Program.

The program was said to be made possible through a funding worth Rs. 88 million plus from the Government of the United States.

The Curriculum Development Program, an INL-Sindh Police partnership launched in 2011 to revamp Sindh's 25-year old training curriculum was said to be focussed in developing local training curriculum by Pakistani police for Pakistani police; developing master trainers; and incorporating the new modules at all Sindh Police training institutions.

Over 85,000 police officers have been trained to date on five completed modules encompassing Basic Investigations, Human Rights, Advanced Investigations, Forensics Investigations, and Community Policing.

The Criminal Law module will soon be incorporated in police training colleges in Sindh.

"We recognize that the police serve on the front lines of Pakistan's efforts to combat crime and terrorism, as well as to build a more secure, stable, and democratic society, said Consul General Silberstein.

INL Pakistan Director Ngutter mentioned that Sindh Police's work on these modules has garnered admiration from police departments throughout Pakistan.

"There is no greater compliment than having your fellow officers recognize the important achievement of the Sindh Police," said the INL Director.

The United States Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs was said to work in more than 90 countries to help countries combat crime and corruption, counter drug-related offenses, improve policeinstitutions, and promote laws and court systems that are fair and accountable.