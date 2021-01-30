UrduPoint.com
New Criteria For Appointment Of Patwaris Challenged In PHC

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

New criteria for appointment of Patwaris challenged in PHC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The students of patwar course on Saturday challenged the new criteria laid down by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkwa for appointments of Patwaris throughout the province in a court.

The constitutional petition is filed through senior lawyer Mian Muhibullah Kakakhel and Saifullah Muhib Kakahel.

The case which is titled as Baseer Khan Shinwari verses Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The petitioners said due to the delay of almost 8 years, it has made some of them overage.

The petitioners said the exam was delayed again and again for no valid reason.

The petitioners said now the critera includes 30 years of age instead of 35 and ETEA test instead of the normal patwar tests which are totally opposite of what they had prepared for in the course in 2013 and waited for its exam till 2017 and 2019.

The petition stated that the new criteria does apply prospectively and not retrospectively against the rights of petitioners.

The petition stated that the new criteria is against the legitimate expectancy of petitioners therefore is illegal, without jurisdiction and without lawful authority.

