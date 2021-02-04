UrduPoint.com
New CTO Assumes Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:09 PM

New CTO assumes office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal assumed charge of his office here on Thursday.

Smart contingent of police presented guard of honour on the occasion.

Later, CTO Rawalpindi took a round of office and visited all the branches and issued necessary instructions to in-charges.

CTO directed the administration staff to make the driving licence procedure further easy and to facilitate the visitors.

He said that he would try to make Rawalpindi free from accidents while improving traffic flow, people and police distance would be reduced to redress their grievances, he added.

All possible steps will be taken for the welfare of the traffic personnel and care of the martyrs and their children will be ensured as much as possible.

