New CTO Rawalpindi Assumes Charge Of Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam on Thursday formally assumed charge of his office.
On arrival at the Traffic Headquarters Race Course, the CTO was saluted by a contingent of Traffic Police and presented a bouquet of flowers.
The CTO met all the branch in-charges, visited various branches of the Traffic Headquarters, and reviewed the facilities provided to the citizens.
