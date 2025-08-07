Open Menu

New CTO Rawalpindi Assumes Charge Of Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM

New CTO Rawalpindi assumes charge of office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam on Thursday formally assumed charge of his office.

On arrival at the Traffic Headquarters Race Course, the CTO was saluted by a contingent of Traffic Police and presented a bouquet of flowers.

The CTO met all the branch in-charges, visited various branches of the Traffic Headquarters, and reviewed the facilities provided to the citizens.

Recent Stories

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

40 minutes ago
 Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

55 minutes ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

55 minutes ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

55 minutes ago
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

55 minutes ago
 Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

1 hour ago
 PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

1 hour ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 ..

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

1 hour ago
 NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan