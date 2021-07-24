New CTO takes charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Tanvir Ahmad Malik has taken over the charge of his office.

This seat was vacant due to transfer of his predecessor Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar SP City Division Gujranwala, a spokesman of traffic police said on Saturday.

The newly appointed CTO held a meeting with traffic officers and wardens and directed them to improvetheir performance by ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic on city roads round the clock.