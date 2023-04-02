New CTO takes over charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone has taken over charge of his office and held an introductory meeting with officers of city traffic police Faisalabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the branch and sector incharges to perform their duties diligently and devotedly to bring laurel for the department by delivering quality service.

Earlier, the CTO accorded a rousing reception when he reached at Traffic Police Headquarter while DSP Traffic Naseem Akhtar and others were also present on the occasion.