New Curriculum Educates Students About Sanctity Of All Religions: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:48 PM

New curriculum educates students about sanctity of all religions: Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Friday that the signal national curriculum (SNC) was enforced with an aim to forge unity among the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Friday that the signal national curriculum (SNC) was enforced with an aim to forge unity among the nation.

He said that the SNC educates students about tolerance, Islamic teachings, and sanctity of all religions and their sacred places.

Addressing the ulema and mashaikh conference here at Jamia Masjid Al-Mustafa, F-Block Johar Town, he said that the religious scholars had a great responsibility in development of pro-Islamic society and maintaining ideal atmosphere of interfaith harmony.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had initiated the registration of madrasas with the education ministry for the first time, adding that education at madrasas was acknowledge by the government and "I feel proud of being a madrasa student and as a memoriser (Hafiz) of Holy Quran.

" Tahir Mehmood said: "If we go through the past FA, BA exam results, we can find out that Hafiz-e-Quran were included in the position holders." He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader of the country who pleaded the case of the sanctity of the Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He added that no one ever talked about the sanctity of Propherhood at the United Nations forum.

He appreciated the role of the Ministry of Information, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and ulema of the country for maintaining peace during Muharram.

To a question, he said that 90 per cent of forcible marriages had no link with islam as our religion did not allow anyone to do that. He said: "If any such incident takes place, we will stand with our minorities communities."

