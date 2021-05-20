UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Curriculum Elaborates Specific Features Of Seerah Of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Rafiq Tahir

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

New curriculum elaborates specific features of Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Rafiq Tahir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has formulated new curriculum, which has specific features on the Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Joint Education Advisor and Head of National Single Curriculum Council Rafiq Tahir pointed out that Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) will definitely be the major feature of new curriculum. "We have specially focused on the practical life of Hazrat Muhammed (PBUH) in new curriculum", he added.

"We have made all-out efforts to not hurt any religion in the new curriculum," he said while briefing the educationists from across the country at Aims Education System the other day.

He aid that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has accomplished the task of New Single National Curriculum from Class 1-8 within the last three years under Prime Minister's Vision : "One Curriculum, One Nation".

Three major education system (Madrassa, urdu & English Medium) has now been integrated, he added.

He said : "We reviewed in details the top international curriculum before compiling the Single National Curriculum of Pakistan.

" The New Single National Curriculum is hundred percent different from the current curricula, he said adding that it was in line with modern requirements.

He said that the government was bringing Madrassas into mainstream and added Social Studies and Mathematics have duly been changed.

He said that private publishers were also being allowed to publish the books of new curriculum.

Explaining the mode of language of new curriculum, Rafiq Tahir said that Mathematics, English and Science will be taught in English while other subjects will be in Urdu.

He said that country-wide conference, in that regard, will be held in Islamabad from 24 to 29 May.

To a question, he said that the books had been published in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab while the directions have also been given for publishing of books inIslamabad. However, Gilgit-Baltistan will take its books from Punjab, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab May From Government Top

Recent Stories

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

7 minutes ago

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

16 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

22 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

22 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

35 minutes ago

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euro ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.