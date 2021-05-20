New curriculum elaborates specific features of Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH): Rafiq Tahir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has formulated new curriculum, which has specific features on the Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Joint Education Advisor and Head of National Single Curriculum Council Rafiq Tahir pointed out that Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) will definitely be the major feature of new curriculum. "We have specially focused on the practical life of Hazrat Muhammed (PBUH) in new curriculum", he added.

"We have made all-out efforts to not hurt any religion in the new curriculum," he said while briefing the educationists from across the country at Aims Education System the other day.

He aid that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has accomplished the task of New Single National Curriculum from Class 1-8 within the last three years under Prime Minister's Vision : "One Curriculum, One Nation".

Three major education system (Madrassa, urdu & English Medium) has now been integrated, he added.

He said : "We reviewed in details the top international curriculum before compiling the Single National Curriculum of Pakistan.

" The New Single National Curriculum is hundred percent different from the current curricula, he said adding that it was in line with modern requirements.

He said that the government was bringing Madrassas into mainstream and added Social Studies and Mathematics have duly been changed.

He said that private publishers were also being allowed to publish the books of new curriculum.

Explaining the mode of language of new curriculum, Rafiq Tahir said that Mathematics, English and Science will be taught in English while other subjects will be in Urdu.

He said that country-wide conference, in that regard, will be held in Islamabad from 24 to 29 May.

To a question, he said that the books had been published in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab while the directions have also been given for publishing of books inIslamabad. However, Gilgit-Baltistan will take its books from Punjab, he added.