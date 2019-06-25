New curriculum to be introduced in ICT schools by next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The federal government is all set to introduce new curriculum in the public sector educational institutions of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) by next educational year of 2020-21.

The new curriculum has been approved by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, said Joint Education Advisor Rafiq Tahir while talking to APP on Tuesday.

Sharing the further details, he said the curriculum from Nursery to Class six, would be upgraded by this year (2019-20), while the new curriculum of class seven and eight has been approved.

While announcing the new rules for federal education reforms, Joint Education Advisor said the minister has directed to work on war footing for upgrading of the curriculum on modern-lines.

Rafiq Tahir said during next educational years of 2020-21, the entire curriculum till intermediate level would be implemented.

The minimum qualification for the teachers of federal public sectors schools has been set as master; he said adding that Federal Public Sector Service Commission (FPSC) has approved rules in this regard. As per new rules, the teachers would be inducted on the basis of B.Ed, M.Ed rather to follow old policy of PTC, CT.

However, the quota for promotion and direct induction of teachers from grade 16 to 18 has been set as 50 percent. According to the new rules, the in-service teachers have to improve their education for promotion. Under the new rules, around 1000 teachers would get promotion while as many as 1800 subject specialists could also be inducted.