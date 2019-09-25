UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Curriculum To Focus On Early Childhood Care, Education: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:12 PM

New curriculum to focus on early childhood care, education: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said the ministry has established National Curriculum Council with premier aim to focus on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said the ministry has established National Curriculum Council with premier aim to focus on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE).

Addressing here an International Conference on Early Childhood Development, he said chapters regarding early childhood development for class one to five have been included in the new curriculum expected to be introduced by start of next years.

The government was paying special focus on education sector, he said adding that early childhood was its top priority.

The two-day International Conference on Early Childhood Development with the theme, "The Promise of Early Childhood Development � Investing in the Early Years" was kicked off at Allama Iqbal Open University.

The conference was also being organized as a result of collaboration between Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Allama Iqbal Open University, Rupani Foundation, the Ministries of Federal Education and Professional Training and Planning, Development and Reform; SUN Secretariat, Nutrition Section and the Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The conference was being supported by the international development partners, including World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, UNESCO, WHO, AFAQ, Foundation Open Society Institute and the Aga Khan Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the new curriculum would focus especially from class one to five. He underlined the need of great attention on the area of early childhood development in the country. He suggested that the early childhood care and education should be starting before the birth of a child.

By using the modern technology, Shafqat said, the government was making efforts to aware the people especially the mothers of rural areas about early childhood education and care.

***Lead to Follow***

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Alliance Allama Iqbal Open University From Government Top

Recent Stories

RCB inspects 1955 houses under anti-dengue drive; ..

54 seconds ago

DISCOs holds hearing in tariff adjustment for two ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan team fails to participate in 2019 Andorra ..

57 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

58 seconds ago

AJK PM directs completing quake damage assessment ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan players excited to mark ODI returns in Ka ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.