New Cycle Of Rain In Part Of Country By This Week

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:10 AM

New cycle of rain in part of country by this week

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::The Meteorological Department Sunday forecast a new cycle of rains in different parts of the country by the end of this week, which will significantly reduce fog and smog in the plains., According to the Meteorological Department, it is likely to rain at the end of the week.

The current intensity of smog and fog in the upper parts of the country, including Dera Ismail Khan, would be reduced due to rains.

