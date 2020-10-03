UrduPoint.com
New Dams To Bring Prosperity To The Country: Commissioner Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:26 PM

New dams to bring prosperity to the country: Commissioner Hazara

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Saturday said that the timely completion of Dasu dam would revolutionize Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Saturday said that the timely completion of Dasu dam would revolutionize Kohistan.

During his visit to the Dasu dam site Riaz Khan Mahsood further said that all concerned departments should work with dedication for the timely completion of the dam as new dams would bring prosperity in the country and also change the lives of people in the region.

Earlier, on the arrival of the commissioner Hazara division, General Manager Dasu Hydro Power Project and other Wapda officials briefed him about the ongoing progress of the work.

Riaz Khan Mahsood also visited the site and tunnels and reviewed the construction work.

Commissioner Hazara after the visit to the Dasu dam also chaired a meeting of line staff of Kohistan upper district and reviewed their progress.

He directed the administrative officers to ensure the facilitation for the masses and also make sure the governmental open-door policy.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Arif Khan Umerzai, Lower Kohistan Khalid Khan, Kolai Palis Shahjahan, District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Javed and representatives of Chinese companies were also present.

