New Dams Vital To Meet Water Shortage Challenges: Amin

Fri 13th August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Thursday said the construction of new dams and reservoirs were imperative to meet the impending challenges of water shortage and power generation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to construct ten new dams in the next decade.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to build more dams to address the water scarcity issue.

The adviser alleged that previous governments of both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not invested in construction of new dams in the country.

The incumbent government was fully focusing on zero carbon power generation, he added.

He said Pakistan was among the ten most affected countries in the world due to climate change.

The government was focusing on all the projects that were environment friendly as it wanted to be a contributor in solution of global issues, he maintained.

