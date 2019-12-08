New DC complex to be established in Sargodha: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :A mew Deputy Commissioner Complex to be constructed here in the district to facilitate masses under one roof.

The Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that Rs 200 million initial estimate has been declared and Rs 50 million have also been released.

The project would be completed in two years period and all concerned offices would also be established here.

The performance of the district administration would also be improved for construction of new complex here, he added.