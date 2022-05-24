New DC Faisalabad assumes charge

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lieutenant (R) Sohail Ashraf has assumed the charge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lieutenant (R) Sohail Ashraf has assumed the charge.

Speaking on the occasion, he apprised the officers and staff of his priorities for the development of district and welfare of the public.

He said that policies and programmes of Punjab government would be implemented in letter and spirit. He maintained that district officers would work as a team and the service delivery of the different departments would be further raised for ensuring the good governance in the district.

The DC got information regarding the performance of government hospitals and said that proper monitoring would be made for ensuring health facilities to the patients near their doorsteps. He said that he would himself visit the health facilities and schools.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner presided over the meeting of Metropolitan Corporation, District Council and Faisalabad Waste Management Company and directed to provide best municipal services to the masses.